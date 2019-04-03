Plane debris found on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion is seen on July 30, 2015. It was later confirmed to be one of the few pieces of wreckage ever found of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370. Photo: TNS
‘Revolution in the skies’: UK and Canada launch satellite-based plane tracking system, in bid to avert another MH370
- The mysterious disappearance of MH370 five years ago spurred the development of the system
- The technology allows planes to be tracked anywhere on Earth, but will first be employed over the North Atlantic
Topic | Malaysia Airlines flight 370
Plane debris found on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion is seen on July 30, 2015. It was later confirmed to be one of the few pieces of wreckage ever found of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370. Photo: TNS
Family members hold candles during the fifth annual remembrance event for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March 3. Photo: Reuters
Not just MH370: four other baffling aviation mysteries and the conspiracy theories they spawned
- The disappearance five years ago of a Malaysian Airlines flight bound for China is the biggest air travel mystery in years, but there have been several others
- From a Philippine-bound plane that vanished in clear skies in 1962, to Amelia Earhart’s disappearance in 1937, we recall four of the most puzzling
Topic | Aviation
Family members hold candles during the fifth annual remembrance event for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March 3. Photo: Reuters