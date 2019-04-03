Channels

Plane debris found on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion is seen on July 30, 2015. It was later confirmed to be one of the few pieces of wreckage ever found of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370. Photo: TNS
World

‘Revolution in the skies’: UK and Canada launch satellite-based plane tracking system, in bid to avert another MH370

  • The mysterious disappearance of MH370 five years ago spurred the development of the system
  • The technology allows planes to be tracked anywhere on Earth, but will first be employed over the North Atlantic
Topic |   Malaysia Airlines flight 370
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 5:05am, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:39am, 3 Apr, 2019

Plane debris found on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion is seen on July 30, 2015. It was later confirmed to be one of the few pieces of wreckage ever found of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370. Photo: TNS
Family members hold candles during the fifth annual remembrance event for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March 3. Photo: Reuters
Travel & Leisure

Not just MH370: four other baffling aviation mysteries and the conspiracy theories they spawned

  • The disappearance five years ago of a Malaysian Airlines flight bound for China is the biggest air travel mystery in years, but there have been several others
  • From a Philippine-bound plane that vanished in clear skies in 1962, to Amelia Earhart’s disappearance in 1937, we recall four of the most puzzling
Topic |   Aviation
Kylie Knott

Kylie Knott  

Published: 1:17pm, 8 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:00pm, 14 Mar, 2019

Family members hold candles during the fifth annual remembrance event for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March 3. Photo: Reuters
