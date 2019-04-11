Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A view of Callao Cave on Luzon Island, in the Philippines, from the rear of the first chamber of the cave, where the fossils of Homo luzonensis were discovered in the direction of the second chamber. Photo: Handout/Reuters
World

New species of ancient human that lived 50,000 years ago has been found in this cave in the Philippines

  • Homo luzonensis, named after the island of Luzon where its remains were found, is not a direct ancestor of modern day humans, but a distant ancient relative
  • Discovery raises questions about how the species arrived on the island and who its ancestors were
Topic |   Science
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:14am, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:14am, 11 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A view of Callao Cave on Luzon Island, in the Philippines, from the rear of the first chamber of the cave, where the fossils of Homo luzonensis were discovered in the direction of the second chamber. Photo: Handout/Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.