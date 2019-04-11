A view of Callao Cave on Luzon Island, in the Philippines, from the rear of the first chamber of the cave, where the fossils of Homo luzonensis were discovered in the direction of the second chamber. Photo: Handout/Reuters
New species of ancient human that lived 50,000 years ago has been found in this cave in the Philippines
- Homo luzonensis, named after the island of Luzon where its remains were found, is not a direct ancestor of modern day humans, but a distant ancient relative
- Discovery raises questions about how the species arrived on the island and who its ancestors were
Topic | Science
