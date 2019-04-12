Channels

The Huawei logo at its showroom in Shenzhen, China on March 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters
World

‘We’re probably the most tested vendor in the world’: Huawei hits back at US campaign to block its 5G technology

  • Company’s cybersecurity director Sophie Batas says US is ‘singling out’ Huawei
  • US State Department official said on Wednesday that Huawei would be banned as result of countries adopting risk-based security frameworks for 5G
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:27am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:27am, 12 Apr, 2019

The Huawei logo at its showroom in Shenzhen, China on March 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters
A Huawei mobile device is displayed inside a 5G sign at its research and development centre in Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong province, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Photo: AP
Policy

Japan allocates 5G spectrum with conditions that cement curbs on Chinese vendors such as Huawei

  • Japan is lagging other countries such as South Korea and the US, which have already begun rolling out 5G services
Topic |   5G
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 9:37am, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:37am, 11 Apr, 2019

A Huawei mobile device is displayed inside a 5G sign at its research and development centre in Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong province, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Photo: AP
