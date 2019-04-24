The resolution was passed with 13 votes in favour and abstentions by Russia and China. Photo: Xinhua
UN waters down resolution on sexual violence in war after bowing to US demands
- Thirteen council members voted in favour of the resolution, while Russia and China abstained over a number of concerns
- Resolution adopted after a reference was cut referring to the need for UN bodies and donors to give timely ‘sexual and reproductive health’ help to survivors of sexual violence in conflict
Topic | War and conflict
