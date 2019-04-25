Between one and three people in every 1,000 who catch measles will die. File photo: AFP
Measles outbreak: 170 million children under 10 unprotected as global anti-vax movement surges
- Measles has been on the rise globally. More than 110,000 cases were reported in the first three months of 2019, according to the WHO
- The anti-vax phenomenon has been fuelled by medically baseless claims spread on social media
Topic | Measles outbreak
