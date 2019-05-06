Giraffes and zebras congregate under the shade of a tree in the afternoon in Mikumi National Park, Tanzania. Photo: AP
Scientists warn a million species at risk of extinction because of human activity
- Compiled by 145 expert authors from 50 countries, the study is a cornerstone of an emerging body of research suggesting the need for ‘post-growth’ economics
- Otherwise the world faces existential risks posed by the mutually-reinforcing consequences of pollution, habitat destruction and carbon emissions
