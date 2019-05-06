Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Giraffes and zebras congregate under the shade of a tree in the afternoon in Mikumi National Park, Tanzania. Photo: AP
World

Scientists warn a million species at risk of extinction because of human activity

  • Compiled by 145 expert authors from 50 countries, the study is a cornerstone of an emerging body of research suggesting the need for ‘post-growth’ economics
  • Otherwise the world faces existential risks posed by the mutually-reinforcing consequences of pollution, habitat destruction and carbon emissions
Topic |   Climate change
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:05pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 6:05pm, 6 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Giraffes and zebras congregate under the shade of a tree in the afternoon in Mikumi National Park, Tanzania. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.