Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Long-time smokers who can’t kick the addiction sometimes switch to e-cigarettes, in hopes of avoiding the cancer-causing chemicals in tobacco smoke. Photo: AP
World

Warning: e-cigarette flavours could be bad for the heart

  • Cinnamon and menthol flavours seemed the most toxic, according to a new US study
Topic |   Smoking
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 12:38pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 12:38pm, 28 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Long-time smokers who can’t kick the addiction sometimes switch to e-cigarettes, in hopes of avoiding the cancer-causing chemicals in tobacco smoke. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
China has more than 300 million smokers, according to the World Health Organisation, and accounts for one in every three cigarettes smoked globally.
Health & Wellness

The facts about smoking: health risks, how many die, e-cigarettes, and what it takes to quit

  • Smoking deaths, the heart attack risks from vaping, how cigarettes affect your sex drive – it’s all here
  • Any smokers scared into quitting could well have a long road ahead of them
Topic |   Health and wellness
Mathew Scott

Mathew Scott  

Published: 11:30pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 2:22am, 21 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

China has more than 300 million smokers, according to the World Health Organisation, and accounts for one in every three cigarettes smoked globally.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.