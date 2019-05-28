Long-time smokers who can’t kick the addiction sometimes switch to e-cigarettes, in hopes of avoiding the cancer-causing chemicals in tobacco smoke. Photo: AP
Warning: e-cigarette flavours could be bad for the heart
- Cinnamon and menthol flavours seemed the most toxic, according to a new US study
Topic | Smoking
Long-time smokers who can’t kick the addiction sometimes switch to e-cigarettes, in hopes of avoiding the cancer-causing chemicals in tobacco smoke. Photo: AP
China has more than 300 million smokers, according to the World Health Organisation, and accounts for one in every three cigarettes smoked globally.
The facts about smoking: health risks, how many die, e-cigarettes, and what it takes to quit
- Smoking deaths, the heart attack risks from vaping, how cigarettes affect your sex drive – it’s all here
- Any smokers scared into quitting could well have a long road ahead of them
Topic | Health and wellness
China has more than 300 million smokers, according to the World Health Organisation, and accounts for one in every three cigarettes smoked globally.