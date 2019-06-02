Channels

The UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) headquarters in Rome. The FAO's 197 member nations will vote for its next director general this month. File photo: AFP
World

World poised for secret ballot that could pick China to lead FAO, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation

  • UN Food and Agriculture Organisation’s 197 member nations will hold vote this month for next director general
  • Insiders say China has been able to use its financial power to leverage support from allies in Africa
Topic |   United Nations
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Published: 10:14am, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:13am, 2 Jun, 2019

More than a million pigs have already been killed in attempts to stop the spread of African swine fever in China. Photo: Reuters
Health & Environment

Deadly in pigs but harmless to humans, why is African swine fever such a threat to China’s economy?

  • With the first case of the disease confirmed in Hong Kong, we look at how the latest outbreak has spread since it first resurfaced last August
Topic |   China food safety
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 1:00pm, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 1:15am, 15 May, 2019

More than a million pigs have already been killed in attempts to stop the spread of African swine fever in China. Photo: Reuters
