The UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) headquarters in Rome. The FAO’s 197 member nations will vote for its next director general this month. File photo: AFP
World poised for secret ballot that could pick China to lead FAO, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation
- UN Food and Agriculture Organisation’s 197 member nations will hold vote this month for next director general
- Insiders say China has been able to use its financial power to leverage support from allies in Africa
More than a million pigs have already been killed in attempts to stop the spread of African swine fever in China. Photo: Reuters
Deadly in pigs but harmless to humans, why is African swine fever such a threat to China’s economy?
- With the first case of the disease confirmed in Hong Kong, we look at how the latest outbreak has spread since it first resurfaced last August
