Dr Machel Emanuel: ‘In the 50s, 60s, 70s, Jamaica was known for its landrace cultivar which definitely gave Jamaica that international reputation’. Photo: AFP
World

Scientist’s quest to grow lost ganja smoked by Bob Marley

  • Scientist's specialty is landrace cannabis, which grew naturally in Jamaica before it disappeared as a result of human intervention
  • Claims to have been given precious seed by Rasta man living on a mountain, virtually isolated from civilization
Topic |   Drugs
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:23pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:45pm, 4 Jun, 2019

A government pharmaceutical organisation officer monitors a marijuana seedling at a cannabis farm in Thailand. Attitudes appear to be changing in the region, with Thailand legalising medical cannabis and Singapore considering changing its laws. Photo: EPA-EFE
Companies

Asia’s medical cannabis market could eclipse US$5.8 billion by 2024, report says

  • Market expansion will require legalisation across the region, according to specialist research firm Prohibition Partners
  • China is not likely to fully legalise cannabis in the next five to 10 years
Topic |   China economy
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 1:07pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 9:50pm, 13 May, 2019

