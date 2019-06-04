Dr Machel Emanuel: ‘In the 50s, 60s, 70s, Jamaica was known for its landrace cultivar which definitely gave Jamaica that international reputation’. Photo: AFP
Scientist’s quest to grow lost ganja smoked by Bob Marley
- Scientist's specialty is landrace cannabis, which grew naturally in Jamaica before it disappeared as a result of human intervention
- Claims to have been given precious seed by Rasta man living on a mountain, virtually isolated from civilization
A government pharmaceutical organisation officer monitors a marijuana seedling at a cannabis farm in Thailand. Attitudes appear to be changing in the region, with Thailand legalising medical cannabis and Singapore considering changing its laws. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia’s medical cannabis market could eclipse US$5.8 billion by 2024, report says
- Market expansion will require legalisation across the region, according to specialist research firm Prohibition Partners
- China is not likely to fully legalise cannabis in the next five to 10 years
