US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping meet business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in 2017. The two countries are in the middle of a trade war. File photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s trade wars with China, Mexico and Europe sent global investment tumbling, World Bank says
- World Bank joins the International Monetary Fund in lowering its forecast over concerns US President Donald Trump’s trade actions will undermine global growth
- The Washington-based bank’s view of world growth prospects could dim further if the trade conflicts worsen
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump at a welcoming ceremony in Beijing with China's President Xi Jinping in 2017. Photo: Reuters
China or the US? Europe’s ‘impossible choice’ in the trade war
- The EU is a top trading partner of both China and the US
- Bloc now in a difficult spot as Trump moves to ratchet up pressure on Beijing
Topic | China-EU relations
