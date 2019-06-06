IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde: ‘We don’t have to inflict wounds to ourselves – it is not going to leave many winners’. Photo: AFP
US-China trade war: IMF's Christine Lagarde warns of ‘self-inflicted wounds’ to global economy
- IMF calculated that the tit-for-tat tariffs will cost US$455 billion in lost output next year – more than the size of South Africa’s economy
- Donald Trump has so far ignored warnings from the IMF and other international organisations about the impact of his trade measures
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He says goodbye to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre) and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer after negotiations in Washington on May 10 – but the talks may already have been doomed. Photo: EPA-EFE
Was this the moment US-China trade talks fell apart?
- Five days before hopes of a deal receded dramatically, a private chat between China’s Liu He and the US’ Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin changed the mood
- Claim that US side had kept adding extra demands before accusing Beijing of reneging on what was agreed
