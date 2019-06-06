Microplastics – tiny plastic shards broken down from man-made products such as synthetic clothing, car tyres and contact lenses – are among the most ubiquitous materials on the planet. Photo: Shutterstock
People consume at least 50,000 plastic particles a year. Here are the sources
- Microplastics – tiny plastic shards broken down from man-made products – are among the most ubiquitous materials on the planet
- Scientists say that drinking a lot of bottled water drastically increased the particles consumed
Topic | Environment
Microplastics – tiny plastic shards broken down from man-made products such as synthetic clothing, car tyres and contact lenses – are among the most ubiquitous materials on the planet. Photo: Shutterstock