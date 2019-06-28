Former vice-president Joe Biden talks with Senator Bernie Sanders during a commercial break on the second night of the first Democratic presidential hopefuls debate in Miami, Florida on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
‘The end of that race’: Donald Trump ridicules debating Democrat 2020 hopefuls over health plan for illegal immigrants
- Possible rivals for US president’s job exposed party divisions during Miami debate which saw the candidates try to take down front runner Joe Biden
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Former vice-president Joe Biden talks with Senator Bernie Sanders during a commercial break on the second night of the first Democratic presidential hopefuls debate in Miami, Florida on Thursday. Photo: Reuters