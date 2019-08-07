Channels

SCMP
The millimetre-long animals, sometimes known as water bears or moss piglets after their favoured environment and food, resemble cheerful eight-legged maggots wearing distinctly sphincter-like faces. Photo: Corbis
World

Tiny ‘water bears’ from Earth may have survived Israeli spacecraft crash on moon

  • Israeli Beresheet probe that crashed on moon in April had an unusual cargo: a few thousand tiny tardigrades, the toughest animals on Earth
  • Scientists believe the millimetre-long animals, sometimes known as water bears or moss piglets, may have survived the crash
Topic |   Space
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:39am, 7 Aug, 2019

Chandrayaan-2 launches from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. Photo: AFP
South Asia

India launches rocket to the moon on second attempt

  • Chandrayaan-2 took off as scheduled at 2:43pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, off the coast of southern Andhra Pradesh state
  • The launch came a week after a fuel leak forced the previous attempt to be postponed 56 minutes before blast-off
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:26pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Chandrayaan-2 launches from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. Photo: AFP
