How land is managed will play a key role in limiting or accelerating the worst excesses of climate change. Photo: Reuters
World

World warned to change now or endanger food and climate: UN

  • Swift and sweeping changes to how we use the land we live off are needed if humanity wants to avoid painful trade-offs between food and climate change
  • Any measure taken to stave off climate disaster while shoring up food supply cannot be taken without ‘rapid reductions’ in emissions, the report says
Topic |   Climate change
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:54pm, 8 Aug, 2019

Grapevines in southern Spain’s Andalusia region. Photo: Alamy
Food & Drink

Wine vs climate change: how global warming is affecting the grapes vineyards grow

  • Warmer weather has already had an impact on the flavour profile of popular wines, such as New Zealand’s Marlborough sauvignon blanc
  • From 2021, Bordeaux winemakers will be permitted to use ‘accessory grapes’ adapted to hotter, drier conditions
Topic |   Wine and Spirits
Nellie Ming Lee

Nellie Ming Lee  

Updated: 11:10pm, 24 Jul, 2019

