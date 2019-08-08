How land is managed will play a key role in limiting or accelerating the worst excesses of climate change. Photo: Reuters
World warned to change now or endanger food and climate: UN
- Swift and sweeping changes to how we use the land we live off are needed if humanity wants to avoid painful trade-offs between food and climate change
- Any measure taken to stave off climate disaster while shoring up food supply cannot be taken without ‘rapid reductions’ in emissions, the report says
Grapevines in southern Spain’s Andalusia region. Photo: Alamy
Wine vs climate change: how global warming is affecting the grapes vineyards grow
- Warmer weather has already had an impact on the flavour profile of popular wines, such as New Zealand’s Marlborough sauvignon blanc
- From 2021, Bordeaux winemakers will be permitted to use ‘accessory grapes’ adapted to hotter, drier conditions
