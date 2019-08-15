Scientists carry boxes of ice cores drilled from the Canadian Arctic. Photo: Reuters
Microplastics discovered deep in Arctic ice, highlighting growing threat of plastic pollution
- The discovery of tiny pieces of plastic in the remotest waters of the planet was described by a scientist as a ‘punch in the gut’
- The UN estimates that 100 million tonnes of plastic has been dumped in the oceans to date
