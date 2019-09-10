Massive wildfires such as those in Bolivia have been mentioned as evidence that the climate crisis is here. Photo: Reuters
Are we doomed? World ‘gravely’ unprepared for climate crisis, grim report warns
- Trillions of dollars needed to avoid ‘climate apartheid’ but this is less than cost of inaction
Topic | Climate crisis
Massive wildfires such as those in Bolivia have been mentioned as evidence that the climate crisis is here. Photo: Reuters
A girl holds a sign protesting man-made climate change at the site of the former glacier ‘Okjokull’ in Iceland. Photo: AP
Iceland bids farewell to its first glacier lost to climate change, with hundreds more to follow
- A bronze plaque was mounted on a bare rock at the site of the former glacier in western Iceland to mark its passing – and serve as a warning
- The sub-arctic island loses about 11 billion tonnes of ice per year, and scientists fear all of its 400-plus glaciers will be gone by 2200
Topic | Iceland
A girl holds a sign protesting man-made climate change at the site of the former glacier ‘Okjokull’ in Iceland. Photo: AP