This illustration shows a giant asteroid collision between Mars and Jupiter that occurred 466 million years ago and produced the dust that led to an ice age on Earth. Photo: Don Davis/Southwest Research Institute
How distant asteroid collision shaped life on Earth before dinosaurs were wiped out
- Enormous dust cloud that swept solar system sent Earth into a mini ice age
- It sparked an explosion in primitive life after blocking some of the sunlight falling on Earth
Topic | Science
This illustration shows a giant asteroid collision between Mars and Jupiter that occurred 466 million years ago and produced the dust that led to an ice age on Earth. Photo: Don Davis/Southwest Research Institute