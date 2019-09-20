Antibiotic-resistant superbugs are springing up in farms around the world. Photo: Shutterstock
Antibiotic-resistant superbugs found on farms across the world
- Intensive livestock farming has fuelled the overuse of antibiotics, which in turn has led to the development of superbugs that are resistant to treatment
- Superbug hotspots have been identified on farms as far apart as northeastern China, Mexico, South Africa and Southern Brazil
Topic | Disease
The infection cluster was discovered at Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Winson Wong
Antiseptic may have caused infection in 53 Hong Kong kidney patients, Hospital Authority says as manufacturer issues recall
- Department of Health urges public to stop using Pro-Medi Prosept wound cleanser because it could cause infections in those with weak immune systems
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
