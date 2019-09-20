Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Antibiotic-resistant superbugs are springing up in farms around the world. Photo: Shutterstock
World

Antibiotic-resistant superbugs found on farms across the world

  • Intensive livestock farming has fuelled the overuse of antibiotics, which in turn has led to the development of superbugs that are resistant to treatment
  • Superbug hotspots have been identified on farms as far apart as northeastern China, Mexico, South Africa and Southern Brazil
Topic |   Disease
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 12:02pm, 20 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Antibiotic-resistant superbugs are springing up in farms around the world. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
The infection cluster was discovered at Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Winson Wong
Health & Environment

Antiseptic may have caused infection in 53 Hong Kong kidney patients, Hospital Authority says as manufacturer issues recall

  • Department of Health urges public to stop using Pro-Medi Prosept wound cleanser because it could cause infections in those with weak immune systems
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 1:05am, 19 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The infection cluster was discovered at Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.