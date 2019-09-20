Channels

A young protester takes part in the global ‘climate strike’ at a rally in Brisbane, Australia on Friday. Photo: Reuters
World

Global climate protests kick off in Australia ahead of UN summit

  • Similar rallies are planned on Friday in cities around the globe, with more than 800 expected in the United States and some 400 or so in Germany
Topic |   Climate change
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 12:52pm, 20 Sep, 2019

A young protester takes part in the global 'climate strike' at a rally in Brisbane, Australia on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Beijing will call on nations to “fully consider the potential of the natural system to alleviate climate change”. Photo: Reuters
Society

China wants nations to tackle climate change with ‘nature-based solutions’

  • Nation promises to support ‘multinational climate process’, environment ministry says, though stops short of making any fresh pledges to curb carbon dioxide emissions
  • Beijing will ‘proactively promote’ such methods as reforestation and the expansion of grasslands and wetlands, it says
Topic |   China Society
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:40pm, 18 Sep, 2019

Beijing will call on nations to "fully consider the potential of the natural system to alleviate climate change". Photo: Reuters
