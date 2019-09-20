A young protester takes part in the global ‘climate strike’ at a rally in Brisbane, Australia on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Global climate protests kick off in Australia ahead of UN summit
- Similar rallies are planned on Friday in cities around the globe, with more than 800 expected in the United States and some 400 or so in Germany
Topic | Climate change
A young protester takes part in the global ‘climate strike’ at a rally in Brisbane, Australia on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Beijing will call on nations to “fully consider the potential of the natural system to alleviate climate change”. Photo: Reuters
China wants nations to tackle climate change with ‘nature-based solutions’
- Nation promises to support ‘multinational climate process’, environment ministry says, though stops short of making any fresh pledges to curb carbon dioxide emissions
- Beijing will ‘proactively promote’ such methods as reforestation and the expansion of grasslands and wetlands, it says
Topic | China Society
Beijing will call on nations to “fully consider the potential of the natural system to alleviate climate change”. Photo: Reuters