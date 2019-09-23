A Malaysian environmental activist takes part in the Global Climate Strike in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA
Damning new UN climate report lays bare our global emergency
- Report comes as world leaders gather at a UN climate action summit in New York
- Global temperatures could rise by 3.4 degrees Celsius by 2100, a shift likely to bring catastrophic change across the globe
Topic | Climate change
Massive wildfires such as those in Bolivia have been mentioned as evidence that the climate crisis is here. Photo: Reuters
Are we doomed? World ‘gravely’ unprepared for climate crisis, grim report warns
- Trillions of dollars needed to avoid ‘climate apartheid’ but this is less than cost of inaction
Topic | Climate crisis
