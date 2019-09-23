Channels

A Malaysian environmental activist takes part in the Global Climate Strike in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA
World

Damning new UN climate report lays bare our global emergency

  • Report comes as world leaders gather at a UN climate action summit in New York
  • Global temperatures could rise by 3.4 degrees Celsius by 2100, a shift likely to bring catastrophic change across the globe
Topic |   Climate change
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:27pm, 23 Sep, 2019

Massive wildfires such as those in Bolivia have been mentioned as evidence that the climate crisis is here. Photo: Reuters
World

Are we doomed? World ‘gravely’ unprepared for climate crisis, grim report warns

  • Trillions of dollars needed to avoid ‘climate apartheid’ but this is less than cost of inaction
Topic |   Climate crisis
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 9:43pm, 10 Sep, 2019

