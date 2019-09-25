Melting icebergs are seen in Greenland. Photo: AP
Extreme seas, far fewer fish and deadlier tropical storms: these are the results of climate inaction, UN-backed ocean report warns
- These changes will not just hurt the 71 per cent of the world covered in oceans or the 10 per cent covered in ice and snow, said the IPCC special report
- They will also harm people, plants, animals, food, societies, infrastructure and the global economy
Topic | Climate change
A Malaysian environmental activist takes part in the Global Climate Strike in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA
Damning new UN climate report lays bare our global emergency
- Report comes as world leaders gather at a UN climate action summit in New York
- Temperatures could rise by 3.4 degrees Celsius by 2100, a shift likely to bring catastrophic change across the globe
