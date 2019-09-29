A speaker addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: AP
UN meeting reveals a world filled with despondency and despair
- The UN was founded on the notion that a cooperative body of countries could construct a brighter future by learning to get along
- But at the moment, mitigating climate Armageddon and preventing some of its members’ attempts to undermine and destroy each other seems too much
Topic | United Nations
Photo provided by the North Korean government shows the test firing of an unspecified missile. Photo: Korea News Service via AP
Head of UN nuclear test ban group says he wants children to be taught the dangers of weapons testing
- Lassina Zerbo, speaking at the UN General Assembly, says he hopes talks between US president and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could yield positive results
