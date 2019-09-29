Channels

A speaker addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: AP
World

UN meeting reveals a world filled with despondency and despair

  • The UN was founded on the notion that a cooperative body of countries could construct a brighter future by learning to get along
  • But at the moment, mitigating climate Armageddon and preventing some of its members’ attempts to undermine and destroy each other seems too much
Topic |   United Nations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 9:05pm, 29 Sep, 2019

A speaker addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: AP
Photo provided by the North Korean government shows the test firing of an unspecified missile. Photo: Korea News Service via AP
United States & Canada

Head of UN nuclear test ban group says he wants children to be taught the dangers of weapons testing

  • Lassina Zerbo, speaking at the UN General Assembly, says he hopes talks between US president and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could yield positive results
Topic |   United Nations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:20am, 29 Sep, 2019

Photo provided by the North Korean government shows the test firing of an unspecified missile. Photo: Korea News Service via AP
