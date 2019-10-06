US President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AP Photo
‘Displeased’ North Korea decries breakdown of nuclear talks, but US says countries had ‘good discussions’
- North Korean negotiator Kim Miyong Gil says the talks in Stockholm had ‘not fulfilled our expectations and broke down’
Topic | North Korea
Kim Jong-un (centre) bids farewell to China’s International Liaison Department chief Song Tao in Dandong after a visit in January. Photo: KCNA/Korea News Service via AP
North Korea said to be preparing for another China visit by leader Kim Jong-un
- Pyongyang sent working-level officials to Dandong, Liaoning province last week to lay groundwork, according to South Korean newspaper
- It comes as US and North Korean negotiators restart nuclear talks in Sweden on Saturday in a bid to end months of stalemate
