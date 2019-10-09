Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Swedish activist and student Greta Thunberg walks off the stage after addressing the Climate Strike in Montreal, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
World

Who could win this year’s Nobel Peace Prize? Odds favour teen activist Greta Thunberg, but some experts are sceptical

  • A total of 301 individuals and organisations have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize this year
Topic |   Nobel Prize
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:18pm, 9 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Swedish activist and student Greta Thunberg walks off the stage after addressing the Climate Strike in Montreal, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump: ‘I think I’m going to get a Nobel Prize for a lot of things’. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump says he deserves a Nobel Prize for ‘a lot of things’

  • US president hailed his own negotiating skills and bemoans that Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize
Topic |   Nobel Prize
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 12:57pm, 24 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump: ‘I think I’m going to get a Nobel Prize for a lot of things’. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.