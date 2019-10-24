Advertisement
Advertisement
All 39 UK truck death victims ‘were Chinese nationals’
- The 25-year-old driver of the truck has been arrested on suspicion of murder
Topic | Britain
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.