The killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by US forces leaves Islamic State without an obvious leader. File photo: AP
Isis still a threat after Trump declared its leader Baghdadi ‘died like a dog’ and his followers were ‘frightened puppies’
- The extremist group has ambitions to rebuild, and it remains a dangerous threat in Iraq, Afghanistan and beyond
Topic | Islamic State
The killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by US forces leaves Islamic State without an obvious leader. File photo: AP
US President Donald Trump speaks announcing at the White House on Sunday that Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead after being targeted by a US military raid in Syria. Photo: AP
How Donald Trump gabbed too much about the raid that killed Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
- President went into unusual detail about Syria mission, talking about tactics, number of helicopters used and route troops took back to base
- Information Trump revealed could help terrorists piece together how US forces gather intelligence and execute such dangerous missions
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks announcing at the White House on Sunday that Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead after being targeted by a US military raid in Syria. Photo: AP