Southwest Airlines has grounded three planes. Photo: Shutterstock
Crisis-hit Boeing says up to 50 planes grounded globally over cracks in 737 NG, precursor to troubled 737 MAX
- Qantas the latest airline to take one of the planes out of the air, will inspect 32 others
- Problem reported with plane’s ‘pickle fork’ – a part which helps bind the wing to the fuselage
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg pauses while speaking before a Senate committee on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US senators grill Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg over 737 MAX crashes, calling the planes ‘flying coffins’
- Lawmakers seek answers about whether aerospace giant concealed information about critical flight system
- Families of victims in Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes invited to hold up photos of relatives at hearing
