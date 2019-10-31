Channels

Southwest Airlines has grounded three planes. Photo: Shutterstock
World

Crisis-hit Boeing says up to 50 planes grounded globally over cracks in 737 NG, precursor to troubled 737 MAX

  • Qantas the latest airline to take one of the planes out of the air, will inspect 32 others
  • Problem reported with plane’s ‘pickle fork’ – a part which helps bind the wing to the fuselage
Topic |   Boeing
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:09pm, 31 Oct, 2019

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg pauses while speaking before a Senate committee on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

US senators grill Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg over 737 MAX crashes, calling the planes ‘flying coffins’

  • Lawmakers seek answers about whether aerospace giant concealed information about critical flight system
  • Families of victims in Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes invited to hold up photos of relatives at hearing
Topic |   Boeing
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:48am, 30 Oct, 2019

