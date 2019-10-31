Pigs on a farm in Liaoning province, China. Photo: Reuters
African swine fever set to claim a quarter of world’s pig population
- While the disease does not spread to humans, it is virtually 100 per cent fatal once embedded in pig populations
- The outbreak in China has been particularly serious, with as many as 100 million pigs lost already according to the country’s official declared inventory
A pig is seen on the farm at a village in Changtu county, Liaoning province, China on January 17. Photo: Reuters
US research gaps hurt hunt for African swine fever vaccine
- Research into African swine fever was halted by the US Agriculture Department in 2004 after 15 years and wasn’t resumed until 2010
- The disease now poses a serious threat to US pork production after emerging in China in August 2018
