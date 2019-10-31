Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pigs on a farm in Liaoning province, China. Photo: Reuters
World

African swine fever set to claim a quarter of world’s pig population

  • While the disease does not spread to humans, it is virtually 100 per cent fatal once embedded in pig populations
  • The outbreak in China has been particularly serious, with as many as 100 million pigs lost already according to the country’s official declared inventory
Topic |   African swine fever
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 11:20pm, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pigs on a farm in Liaoning province, China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A pig is seen on the farm at a village in Changtu county, Liaoning province, China on January 17. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US research gaps hurt hunt for African swine fever vaccine

  • Research into African swine fever was halted by the US Agriculture Department in 2004 after 15 years and wasn’t resumed until 2010
  • The disease now poses a serious threat to US pork production after emerging in China in August 2018
Topic |   African swine fever
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 4:14am, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A pig is seen on the farm at a village in Changtu county, Liaoning province, China on January 17. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.