Greta Thunberg speaks at a climate protest outside the White House in Washington, DC, on September 13, 2019. Photo: Agence France-Presse
‘OK, boomer’: Gen Z’s sassy dig at old-timers says a lot with very little
- The phrase has become the retort of choice for Generation Z children exasperated with the views of their elders
- It took off early this year as a comeback to older social media users, mostly white males, who attack messages of inclusion promoted by young people
Topic | Gen Z
Greta Thunberg speaks at a climate protest outside the White House in Washington, DC, on September 13, 2019. Photo: Agence France-Presse