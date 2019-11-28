Channels

Actor John Boyega poses for photographers as he arrives for the European premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, at the Royal Albert Hall in London in December 2017. Photo: Reuters
World

Star Wars leak: John Boyega left Rise of Skywalker script under bed, where it was found by cleaner

  • British actor was partying with friends in apartment and forgot to retrieve item next morning
  • Script was listed on eBay but was retrieved by someone on film team before it was sold
Topic |   Star Wars
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:09am, 28 Nov, 2019

‘The Mandalorian’ is indistinguishable from the Star Wars films in terms of production values – but is this a good thing? Photo: DPA
Entertainment

The Mandalorian problem: does new Disney+ Star Wars show, with its movie-quality production, spell the end for cinema?

  • The Star Wars universe now has its own live-action TV series on Disney+, with each episode reportedly costing US$15 million to make
  • That the show is arguably indecipherable from the films in terms of production quality hints at as many cons as there are pros
Topic |   Disney
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 8:26pm, 20 Nov, 2019

‘The Mandalorian’ is indistinguishable from the Star Wars films in terms of production values – but is this a good thing? Photo: DPA
