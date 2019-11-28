Actor John Boyega poses for photographers as he arrives for the European premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, at the Royal Albert Hall in London in December 2017. Photo: Reuters
Star Wars leak: John Boyega left Rise of Skywalker script under bed, where it was found by cleaner
- British actor was partying with friends in apartment and forgot to retrieve item next morning
- Script was listed on eBay but was retrieved by someone on film team before it was sold
‘The Mandalorian’ is indistinguishable from the Star Wars films in terms of production values – but is this a good thing? Photo: DPA
The Mandalorian problem: does new Disney+ Star Wars show, with its movie-quality production, spell the end for cinema?
- The Star Wars universe now has its own live-action TV series on Disney+, with each episode reportedly costing US$15 million to make
- That the show is arguably indecipherable from the films in terms of production quality hints at as many cons as there are pros
