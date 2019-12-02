Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Orion Span plans to host the first guests on its Aurora Station – a capsule-shaped spacecraft roughly the size of a private jet – by 2024. Photo: Orion Span
World

Space hotels of the future: for US$9.5 million you can play table tennis in zero gravity with the best views of Earth

  • Several companies racing to become the first to host guests in orbit on purpose-built space stations
Topic |   Space
Thomson Reuters Foundation

Thomson Reuters Foundation  

Updated: 11:56am, 2 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Orion Span plans to host the first guests on its Aurora Station – a capsule-shaped spacecraft roughly the size of a private jet – by 2024. Photo: Orion Span
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.