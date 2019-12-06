From January 1, passengers who cause trouble on international flights can be prosecuted in the country where the plane lands. Photo: AFP
Crackdown on unruly airline passengers begins next month following rule change
- An amendment to a global treaty will soon make it easier for countries to prosecute passengers who cause disruptions, delays or threaten safety
- It follows an amendment to a 1963 agreement that caused confusion over who has jurisdiction when punishing crimes on international flights
Topic | Aviation
Some passengers can’t stand children crying during a flight, but other travellers have had to deal with much worse problems. Photo: Alamy
How to deal with annoying airline passengers – crying babies have nothing on these antisocial neighbours
- From a woman opening her tray table and changing her baby’s diaper to a man clipping his toenails during dinner, some passengers have zero thought for others
- Here are some top tips to help you handle those seat mates from hell
Topic | Travel news and advice
