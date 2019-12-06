Channels

SCMP
From January 1, passengers who cause trouble on international flights can be prosecuted in the country where the plane lands. Photo: AFP
World

Crackdown on unruly airline passengers begins next month following rule change

  • An amendment to a global treaty will soon make it easier for countries to prosecute passengers who cause disruptions, delays or threaten safety
  • It follows an amendment to a 1963 agreement that caused confusion over who has jurisdiction when punishing crimes on international flights
Updated: 3:39pm, 6 Dec, 2019

From January 1, passengers who cause trouble on international flights can be prosecuted in the country where the plane lands. Photo: AFP
Some passengers can’t stand children crying during a flight, but other travellers have had to deal with much worse problems. Photo: Alamy
Travel & Leisure

How to deal with annoying airline passengers – crying babies have nothing on these antisocial neighbours

  • From a woman opening her tray table and changing her baby’s diaper to a man clipping his toenails during dinner, some passengers have zero thought for others
  • Here are some top tips to help you handle those seat mates from hell
Updated: 3:56am, 19 Nov, 2019

Some passengers can’t stand children crying during a flight, but other travellers have had to deal with much worse problems. Photo: Alamy
