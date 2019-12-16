Newly crowned Miss World 2019 Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh. Photo: AFP
World

In historic first, five black women now hold world’s top beauty pageant titles

  • The slate of 2019 winners in the United States and across the globe shows how far these contests have come
Topic |   Beauty
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 10:41am, 16 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Newly crowned Miss World 2019 Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Toni-Ann Singh is the fourth Jamaican to win the title. France’s Ophely Mezino and India’s Suman Rao were the runners-up. Photo: DPA
World /  Europe

Miss World 2019: Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh wins crown

  • Toni-Ann Singh is the fourth Jamaican to win the title. France’s Ophely Mezino and India’s Suman Rao were the runners-up
Topic |   Beauty
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:52pm, 15 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Toni-Ann Singh is the fourth Jamaican to win the title. France’s Ophely Mezino and India’s Suman Rao were the runners-up. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.