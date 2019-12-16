The nearly 200 governments that are parties to the 2015 Paris climate deal didn’t agree on uncompleted sections of the rules for carbon markets and trading emissions credits. Photo: AFP
World

6 takeaways from the COP25 climate talks

  • The talks failed to reach their main aim, and exposed deep differences between developed and developing countries
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 1:58pm, 16 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The nearly 200 governments that are parties to the 2015 Paris climate deal didn’t agree on uncompleted sections of the rules for carbon markets and trading emissions credits. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Delegates at the UN summit in Madrid are trying to reach agreement on curbing emissions. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China’s new climate negotiator takes swipe at US in debut at UN summit in Madrid

  • Environment vice-minister Zhao Yingmin takes over following Xie Zhenhua’s decade in charge of the Chinese team
  • Delegates from nearly 200 countries are trying to reach deal on emissions curbs with China’s importance growing after US pulled out of process
Topic |   Environment
SCMP

Albert Han  

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 9:59pm, 11 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Delegates at the UN summit in Madrid are trying to reach agreement on curbing emissions. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.