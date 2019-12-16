The nearly 200 governments that are parties to the 2015 Paris climate deal didn’t agree on uncompleted sections of the rules for carbon markets and trading emissions credits. Photo: AFP
6 takeaways from the COP25 climate talks
- The talks failed to reach their main aim, and exposed deep differences between developed and developing countries
Topic | POLITICO
The nearly 200 governments that are parties to the 2015 Paris climate deal didn’t agree on uncompleted sections of the rules for carbon markets and trading emissions credits. Photo: AFP
Delegates at the UN summit in Madrid are trying to reach agreement on curbing emissions. Photo: AFP
China’s new climate negotiator takes swipe at US in debut at UN summit in Madrid
- Environment vice-minister Zhao Yingmin takes over following Xie Zhenhua’s decade in charge of the Chinese team
- Delegates from nearly 200 countries are trying to reach deal on emissions curbs with China’s importance growing after US pulled out of process
Topic | Environment
Delegates at the UN summit in Madrid are trying to reach agreement on curbing emissions. Photo: AFP