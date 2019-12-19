Every year, more than 8 million people die from tobacco use, according to WHO data. Photo: DPA
Smoking among men has started to decline for the first time, WHO says
- The new trend was the result of governments being tough on the tobacco industry
- Every year, more than 8 million people die from the effects of tobacco
Topic | Smoking and vaping
Every year, more than 8 million people die from tobacco use, according to WHO data. Photo: DPA
Graphic: Lau Ka-kuen
Online sales ban hits China’s vaping industry – but don’t expect it to disappear with a puff of smoke
- An estimated 10 million Chinese are now e-cigarette users, and after years of unregulated growth the industry is now facing a crackdown and ban on online sales
- Further regulations are expected, but authorities may wait to see how the US reacts to a string of vape-related deaths before further tightening the rules
Topic | China Society
Graphic: Lau Ka-kuen