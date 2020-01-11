Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Just Saying by Yonden Lhatoo
Megxit schmexit – there’s no bigger waste of time, space and money than the UK’s royal family
- Yonden Lhatoo rubbishes the latest news cycle concerning the British royal family and questions the justification for maintaining a useless monarchy at the expense of taxpayers
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Yonden Lhatoo is the Chief News Editor at the Post. He had worked as a television news anchor and editor in Hong Kong for nearly two decades before joining the SCMP in 2015.
Advertisement
Advertisement