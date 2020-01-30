Passengers in masks as they embrace each other at Hong Kong’s high-speed rail terminus West Kowloon Station. Photo: Reuters
China coronavirus: study places incubation period around 5 days
- Chinese team said their findings support a 14-day medical observation period for people exposed to the pathogen
- Study comes as WHO considers issuing a global alarm over spread of virus
