A Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the accounts were hacked through a third-party platform. Photo: Reuters
World

Facebook’s social media accounts hacked by third-party platform, Twitter confirms

  • The Twitter accounts for Facebook and its Messenger app were briefly compromised
  • During the hack, posts appeared on the Twitter accounts, including ‘Well, even Facebook is hackable’ and ‘improve your accounts security’
Topic |   Facebook
SCMP
Reuters and DPA

Updated: 12:59pm, 8 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

A Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the accounts were hacked through a third-party platform. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Facebook