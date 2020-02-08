A Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the accounts were hacked through a third-party platform. Photo: Reuters
Facebook’s social media accounts hacked by third-party platform, Twitter confirms
- The Twitter accounts for Facebook and its Messenger app were briefly compromised
- During the hack, posts appeared on the Twitter accounts, including ‘Well, even Facebook is hackable’ and ‘improve your accounts security’
