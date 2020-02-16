A security guard taking the temperature of a man at a market in Shanghai, China, on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Hubei province reports 139 new coronavirus deaths and 1,843 newly confirmed cases
- The new case numbers were down from Saturday, when the province reported 2,420
- WHO chief again praises China, saying the steps taken by Beijing are encouraging
