US President Donald Trump declares New York and Washington national disaster areas in face of virus. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: New York, Washington declared national disaster areas by Donald Trump, as US Senate fails to advance economic stimulus package
- Nearly one-third of Americans have been ordered to stay home to slow the spread of the pandemic
- Senate Democrats blocked legislation on an economic stimulus and relief package expected to involve as much as US$2 trillion for companies and ordinary Americans
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
