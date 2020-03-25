New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking on Tuesday at the Jacob Javits Convention Centre, which is being converted to a hospital to help fight the state’s coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
Coronavirus: New York governor warns pandemic’s impact will hit bigger and sooner than expected
- Andrew Cuomo, whose state accounts for more than half the cases in the US, says the search for medical equipment had turned desperate
- US President Donald Trump responds that Cuomo is ‘supposed to be buying his own ventilators’
