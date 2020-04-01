UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres holds an online press conference from the UN headquarters in New York on March 25. Photo: Kyodo
UN chief calls coronavirus pandemic worst crisis since World War II

  • At launch of report on socioeconomic impact of Covid-19, Secretary General Antonio Guterres says pandemic may bring recession with ‘no parallel in recent past’
  • World leaders urged to ‘forget political games’ and understand that ‘humankind is at stake’
Associated Press
Updated: 6:32am, 1 Apr, 2020

