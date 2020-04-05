The Empire State Building is lit white and red to pay tribute to medical workers battling the coronavirus outbreak in New York City. Photo: AFP
World

Coronavirus latest: China sends over 1,000 ventilators to crisis-hit New York as death-toll passes 3,500

  • The Chinese government and billionaires Jack Ma and Joseph Tsai, the co-founders of the online marketplace Alibaba, facilitated the gift
  • Fears raised for health workers in worst-effected Spain and Italy
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Associated Press
Updated: 12:38am, 5 Apr, 2020

