A preliminary model of the high energy ventilator (HEV) designed by 31 now-furloughed CERN associates. Photo: CERN HEV proposal report
Coronavirus: furloughed CERN physicists release design for Covid-19 patient ventilator
- New ventilator design meant for patients in long-term care and recovery phases of treatment as shortages loom
- Designers say the design is easy to manufacture and integrates well in hospitals
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
A preliminary model of the high energy ventilator (HEV) designed by 31 now-furloughed CERN associates. Photo: CERN HEV proposal report