A woman and young girl look at the view of Manhattan, standing next to one of many social distance signs recently posted on fences. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: US overtakes Italy as death toll now highest in the world
- The number of people who have died due to Covid-19 in the United States has surpassed 19,600
- British PM Boris Johnson said to recovering well as UK deaths near 10,000
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
