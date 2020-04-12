A woman and young girl look at the view of Manhattan, standing next to one of many social distance signs recently posted on fences. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: US overtakes Italy as death toll now highest in the world

  • The number of people who have died due to Covid-19 in the United States has surpassed 19,600
  • British PM Boris Johnson said to recovering well as UK deaths near 10,000
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk
Updated: 12:50am, 12 Apr, 2020

