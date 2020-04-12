A ventilator tube attached to a dummy at the Vivantes Humboldt Hospital in Berlin, Germany. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: are ventilators doing more harm than good to Covid-19 patients?
- Some hospitals have reported unusually high death rates for patients on ventilators
- Experts say ventilators can be damaging to a patient over time, as high-pressure oxygen is forced into a patient’s lungs
