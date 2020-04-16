A person wearing a mask walks outside the IMF headquarters in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: G20 agrees to debt freeze for poorest countries amid pandemic

  • Repayments paused for one year as world’s largest economies reiterate pledge to deploy ‘all available policy tools’ to deal with crisis
  • Poorer nations face heaviest burden as they do not have spending power to deal with treatment and economic fallout from lockdowns
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:01am, 16 Apr, 2020

