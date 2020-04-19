A police officer stands with a loud speaker by a crossing in the Shinjuku area of Tokyo. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: global death toll surges past 155,000; Canada keeps border closed

  • Governments around the world are now grappling with when and how to ease lockdowns that have crippled the global economy
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday the US and Canada have agreed to keep their border closed
Agencies
Updated: 1:17am, 19 Apr, 2020

A police officer stands with a loud speaker by a crossing in the Shinjuku area of Tokyo. Photo: AFP
