A camp in Syria for internally displaced people near the border with Turkey. Hunger could hit millions of civilians living in conflict-scarred nations. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic could push 130 million to ‘brink of starvation’, UN warns
- Worst-case scenario could see famine in some three dozen countries, UN food agency
- The bleak warning came as deaths from the virus surpassed 175,000 worldwide
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
